Next Article
BMW's new platform strategy: Focus on EVs, but gas engines matter
Auto
BMW is shaking up how it builds cars, narrowing things down to just three main platforms to keep up with the global shift toward electric vehicles (EVs)—but they're not ditching gas engines just yet.
Board Member Jochen Goller emphasized that traditional engines will still matter in BMW's strategy, so fans of both EVs and classic rides are covered.
BMW's platform strategy explained
Here's the breakdown:
Neue Klasse is all about EVs, there's a separate platform for entry-level models with regular engines, and a flexible one for bigger cars like SUVs that can run on either.
This change helps BMW cut production costs and adapt to different markets more easily.
The first car using the new EV platform? The latest iX3 replacement—already rolling out in 2025.