Hyundai Creta King variants launched in India: Check prices, features

What about the limited and Knight editions?

The Creta King Edition comes in both petrol and diesel and starts at ₹17.26 lakh.

It stands out with a Matte Black finish, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a power driver seat with memory, dual-zone climate control, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

The Limited Edition adds exclusive "King" accessories like custom seat belt covers and key covers in colors such as Abyss Black or Atlas White.

Meanwhile, the Knight Edition goes all-black—matte black wheels and special badges—while keeping all the luxury features from the King variant.