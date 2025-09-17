Skoda to launch limited-run Octavia RS in India soon
Skoda is bringing back the Octavia RS for Indian fans, with the latest fourth-gen model set to arrive as a fully imported unit by early November 2025.
Only about 200 cars will be available, making it a rare find for performance lovers.
Car comes with 265hp, does 0-100km/h in just 6.6s
Under the hood, you get a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine pushing out 265hp and 370Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox.
It does 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds and tops out at 250km/h (electronically limited).
The look is all sporty—think gloss black details, honeycomb grille, big alloys, and those signature RS touches inside.
How much will it cost?
The Octavia RS is expected to cost around ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it up against entry-level German hot hatches like the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
With only a handful coming in, this one's really for those who want something unique on Indian roads.