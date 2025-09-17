Skoda to launch limited-run Octavia RS in India soon

Car comes with 265hp, does 0-100km/h in just 6.6s

Under the hood, you get a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine pushing out 265hp and 370Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed DSG auto gearbox.

It does 0-100km/h in just 6.6 seconds and tops out at 250km/h (electronically limited).

The look is all sporty—think gloss black details, honeycomb grille, big alloys, and those signature RS touches inside.