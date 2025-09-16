Hydrogen cars could replace diesel engines, says Toyota Auto Sep 16, 2025

Toyota is still rooting for hydrogen fuel cells as the future of clean driving.

Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's vice president of sales, marketing, and franchise operations, says diesel engines are sticking around for now, but "I think hydrogen will take over diesel"—if Australia upgrades its refueling network.

Toyota's been in the hydrogen game since the 1990s and even rolled out the Mirai back in 2014, but making hydrogen cars mainstream is still tough without better infrastructure.