Hydrogen cars could replace diesel engines, says Toyota
Toyota is still rooting for hydrogen fuel cells as the future of clean driving.
Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's vice president of sales, marketing, and franchise operations, says diesel engines are sticking around for now, but "I think hydrogen will take over diesel"—if Australia upgrades its refueling network.
Toyota's been in the hydrogen game since the 1990s and even rolled out the Mirai back in 2014, but making hydrogen cars mainstream is still tough without better infrastructure.
Hydrogen's journey and automakers' stance
Hydrogen cars have a long history—think back to early inventions from the 1800s—but they're still finding their place today.
Shell recently closed its California stations, though BMW is aiming to launch fuel-cell vehicles by 2028.
Stellantis sees hydrogen as more of a niche thing for now. Still, despite hurdles, big automakers aren't giving up on hydrogen just yet.