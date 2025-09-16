Lamborghini's last hurrah before Audi is going under the hammer

The Pregunta channels serious aviation vibes—its cockpit and wraparound windshield take cues from the Dassault Rafale fighter jet. Underneath, there's a roaring 5.7-liter V12 pushing out 530hp through a classic five-speed manual gearbox, giving you pure '90s Lamborghini energy with an extra dash of sci-fi flair.

As the last Lambo concept before Audi took over in late 1998, the Pregunta stands out as both rare and historic.

It's expected to fetch between €2.5 million and €3.5 million ($2.6-$3.7 million), thanks to its unique design, museum-quality condition, and fascinating journey from private showings to being authenticated by Lamborghini itself.