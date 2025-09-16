Lamborghini's last hurrah before Audi is going under the hammer
A true one-off, the 1998 Lamborghini Pregunta concept car is hitting the auction block at Broad Arrow Auctions on October 10, 2025, during the Zoute Concours in Belgium.
Designed by Marc Deschamps and built by French coachbuilder Heuliez, this futuristic ride is based on a heavily modified Diablo SV chassis and features a carbon-fiber body with a matte gray finish inspired by fighter jets.
Pregunta channels serious aviation vibes
The Pregunta channels serious aviation vibes—its cockpit and wraparound windshield take cues from the Dassault Rafale fighter jet.
Underneath, there's a roaring 5.7-liter V12 pushing out 530hp through a classic five-speed manual gearbox, giving you pure '90s Lamborghini energy with an extra dash of sci-fi flair.
Expected to fetch between €2.5 million and €3.5 million
As the last Lambo concept before Audi took over in late 1998, the Pregunta stands out as both rare and historic.
It's expected to fetch between €2.5 million and €3.5 million ($2.6-$3.7 million), thanks to its unique design, museum-quality condition, and fascinating journey from private showings to being authenticated by Lamborghini itself.