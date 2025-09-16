Next Article
India leads global EV infrastructure push: IEC
Auto
India is making waves in electric mobility, setting an example for other developing countries.
At a recent International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) meeting in New Delhi, IEC CEO Philip Metzger applauded India's push against climate change and urban pollution with its growing EV infrastructure.
Metzger's remarks at IEC meeting
The IEC brought together experts from 80+ countries to set global rules for safer batteries, better charging, and smarter grids—key steps for EV growth.
The event also spotlighted the need for more young people and women in leadership roles to keep innovation and inclusivity at the heart of the industry.