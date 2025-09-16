Honda's 1st-ever electric naked bike, the WN7, debuts

The bike delivers power like a traditional 600cc model

The WN7 packs a fixed lithium-ion battery with over 130km range per charge and can fast-charge to 80% in just 30 minutes.

It delivers power like a traditional 600cc bike but with torque that rivals some 1000cc models, so acceleration feels quick and smooth.

You also get modern touches like a sleek design and a 5-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync for navigation and connectivity—making it as smart as it is fun to ride.