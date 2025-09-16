Next Article
Honda's 1st-ever electric naked bike, the WN7, debuts
Auto
Honda just rolled out the WN7—its first-ever electric naked bike for Europe—on September 16, 2025.
This launch is a big move toward Honda's plan to go carbon neutral by the 2040s.
Inspired by last year's EV Fun Concept, the WN7 is built for riders who want solid performance without giving up on eco-friendliness.
The bike delivers power like a traditional 600cc model
The WN7 packs a fixed lithium-ion battery with over 130km range per charge and can fast-charge to 80% in just 30 minutes.
It delivers power like a traditional 600cc bike but with torque that rivals some 1000cc models, so acceleration feels quick and smooth.
You also get modern touches like a sleek design and a 5-inch TFT screen with Honda RoadSync for navigation and connectivity—making it as smart as it is fun to ride.