Honda's UNI-ONE debuts in Japan: A look at personal EV
Auto
Honda just launched the UNI-ONE, a self-balancing, hands-free mobility device designed to help people with movement challenges get around more easily.
It features adjustable seating to allow users to raise to the eye level of those around them for conversation and works both indoors and outdoors.
The UNI-ONE hit Japan in September 2025.
Device will be available for lease at theme parks, malls
Honda is teaming up with places like theme parks and malls to roll out the UNI-ONE, starting with Sanrio Character Park Harmonyland from mid-October 2025.
The leasing package covers everything—device, battery, charger, insurance, and maintenance.
For now, it's Japan-only, but it's a cool step toward making tech more inclusive.