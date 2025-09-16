Honda's UNI-ONE debuts in Japan: A look at personal EV Auto Sep 16, 2025

Honda just launched the UNI-ONE, a self-balancing, hands-free mobility device designed to help people with movement challenges get around more easily.

It features adjustable seating to allow users to raise to the eye level of those around them for conversation and works both indoors and outdoors.

The UNI-ONE hit Japan in September 2025.