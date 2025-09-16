Ola Electric started production in 2021

Ola Electric hits production milestone of 1M vehicles

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:00 pm Sep 16, 202505:00 pm

What's the story

Ola Electric, India's biggest pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company, has achieved a major milestone by producing its one-millionth vehicle. The historic event took place at the firm's Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The company started production in 2021 and has reached this landmark in less than four years. The achievement is mostly due to the strong demand for its S1 portfolio of electric scooters and the recently launched Roadster X electric motorcycles.