Ola Electric hits production milestone of 1M vehicles
What's the story
Ola Electric, India's biggest pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company, has achieved a major milestone by producing its one-millionth vehicle. The historic event took place at the firm's Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. The company started production in 2021 and has reached this landmark in less than four years. The achievement is mostly due to the strong demand for its S1 portfolio of electric scooters and the recently launched Roadster X electric motorcycles.
Celebration
Roadster X+ gets special edition
To celebrate this historic milestone, Ola Electric has launched a special edition of its Roadster X+ bike. The new model comes in a stunning midnight blue color with sporty red accents on the dual-tone seat, rims, as well as battery pack. The company also used recycled copper waste to make badges and electroplated bar ends for the new vehicle, emphasizing sustainability in its design philosophy.
Models
New models and pricing
At its annual 'Sankalp' event, Ola Electric unveiled its 4680 Bharat Cell integrated vehicles, beginning with the S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh, and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh models. These are priced at ₹1,69,999 and ₹1,89,999 respectively. The firm also announced its entry into the sports scooter segment with the new S1 Pro Sport model powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell. This will be available in a 5.2kWh battery pack priced at ₹1,49,999 (ex-showroom).