EMotorad's Dope e-cycle for kids and teens goes official
EMotorad, a Pune-based electric mobility brand, just rolled out its Dope e-cycle designed for children and young riders.
It's built to handle bumpy rides with an 80mm suspension fork and comes with alloy V-brakes featuring an auto cut-off function for extra safety.
Limited Sea Green edition also available
The Dope e-cycle packs a 36V 250W motor, making hills and long rides easier.
It hits speeds up to 17km/h, supports up to 80kg, and runs on a removable battery that lasts up to 22km with pedal assist.
Its sturdy steel frame sits on 24-inch tires for stability.
Charging takes about two to three hours, and you can grab one at EMotorad dealerships or online—there's even a limited Sea Green edition.