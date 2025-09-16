Why JLR has extended its production halt till September 24

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , a luxury car brand owned by Tata Motors , has announced an extension of its production halt until September 24. The decision comes in the wake of a cybersecurity incident that disrupted operations earlier this month. The company is still investigating the matter and is working on a phased restart of global operations.

Operational disruption Peak vehicle delivery period affected by cyberattack The cyberattack has affected JLR's production and could also delay repairs for existing Jaguar and Land Rover owners in the UK. The incident coincided with a peak vehicle delivery period, as new registration plates were released on September 1. A hacker group called "Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters," known for a major cyberattack on Marks and Spencer, has claimed responsibility for breaching JLR's systems.

Network breach Hackers accessed internal troubleshooting instructions, logs The hacker group, which is thought to be a network of English-speaking teenagers, told the BBC they had accessed JLR's network but didn't confirm if any sensitive data was stolen or malware was installed. They shared two images as proof, one of internal troubleshooting instructions for a charging issue and another of internal computer logs. A cybersecurity expert said these screenshots suggest the hackers had access to information not meant for public consumption.