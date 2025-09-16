Why JLR has extended its production halt till September 24
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a luxury car brand owned by Tata Motors, has announced an extension of its production halt until September 24. The decision comes in the wake of a cybersecurity incident that disrupted operations earlier this month. The company is still investigating the matter and is working on a phased restart of global operations.
Operational disruption
Peak vehicle delivery period affected by cyberattack
The cyberattack has affected JLR's production and could also delay repairs for existing Jaguar and Land Rover owners in the UK. The incident coincided with a peak vehicle delivery period, as new registration plates were released on September 1. A hacker group called "Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters," known for a major cyberattack on Marks and Spencer, has claimed responsibility for breaching JLR's systems.
Network breach
Hackers accessed internal troubleshooting instructions, logs
The hacker group, which is thought to be a network of English-speaking teenagers, told the BBC they had accessed JLR's network but didn't confirm if any sensitive data was stolen or malware was installed. They shared two images as proof, one of internal troubleshooting instructions for a charging issue and another of internal computer logs. A cybersecurity expert said these screenshots suggest the hackers had access to information not meant for public consumption.
Cybersecurity contract
JLR's cybersecurity deal with TCS
In 2023, JLR signed a five-year, £800 million contract with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for cybersecurity and IT support. The deal was part of the company's effort to "accelerate digital transformation across its business." The breach comes as a major setback for JLR, which recently reported lower profits due to higher costs associated with US tariffs.