Audi will keep selling gas cars for another decade
Auto
Audi just announced it'll keep selling gas-powered cars for about 10 more years, even though CEO Gernot Dollner says he still supports the EU's plan to ban new combustion cars by 2035.
The move comes after Audi's total deliveries dropped nearly 8% last year, with EVs making up less than 10% of their total sales.
Audi's EV transition
Instead of going all-in on electric right now, Audi is mixing things up with gas, plug-in hybrid, and electric models—saying combustion engines are still key for business.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen is working on a new platform that could help Audi roll out fresh EVs like an electric A4 while easing into a more electric future.