Simple Energy starts producing rare-earth magnet-free motors in India

Simple's comeback story

After some bumps like certification delays and funding shortages, Simple is pushing ahead with its comeback.

They're aiming to grow from 42 to 100 retail stores by December, using their Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu to roll out this new tech.

The company pulled in ₹27 crore revenue for Q1 FY26 and expects August sales alone to reach ₹30 crore with nearly 18,000 scooters sold—so things are definitely picking up speed.