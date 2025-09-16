Simple Energy starts producing rare-earth magnet-free motors in India
Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker, just started producing motors that don't use heavy rare earth magnets—a big move since most companies rely on these materials from China.
The new motors promise the same power and torque but are more sustainable, helping the company cut ties with tricky global supply chains.
Simple's comeback story
After some bumps like certification delays and funding shortages, Simple is pushing ahead with its comeback.
They're aiming to grow from 42 to 100 retail stores by December, using their Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu to roll out this new tech.
The company pulled in ₹27 crore revenue for Q1 FY26 and expects August sales alone to reach ₹30 crore with nearly 18,000 scooters sold—so things are definitely picking up speed.