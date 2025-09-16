Next Article
Royal Enfield's Classic, Bullet, Hunter now cost ₹20,000 less
Auto
Royal Enfield is making its 350cc motorcycles more affordable starting September 22, thanks to a big GST reduction from 31% to 18%.
Popular models like the Hunter 350 now cost ₹12,000-₹15,000 less, while Bullet and Classic variants are down by up to ₹20,000.
The Goan Classic 350 gets the steepest price drop—over ₹23,000 off—making these bikes a lot more wallet-friendly.
Bigger bikes will cost you more
On the flip side, if you're eyeing Royal Enfield's bigger bikes (over 350cc), brace for a price bump.
New GST rules push their tax rate up to 40%, so models like the Himalayan 450 and Super Meteor 650 are now up by ₹20,000-₹30,000.
In short: smaller engines just got sweeter deals; larger ones will cost you extra.