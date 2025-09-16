Royal Enfield's Classic, Bullet, Hunter now cost ₹20,000 less Auto Sep 16, 2025

Royal Enfield is making its 350cc motorcycles more affordable starting September 22, thanks to a big GST reduction from 31% to 18%.

Popular models like the Hunter 350 now cost ₹12,000-₹15,000 less, while Bullet and Classic variants are down by up to ₹20,000.

The Goan Classic 350 gets the steepest price drop—over ₹23,000 off—making these bikes a lot more wallet-friendly.