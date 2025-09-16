Rishab Shetty to appear in Jr. NTR's 'Dragon'?

Actor-director Rishab Shetty , known for his work in Kantara , is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in Jr. NTR 's upcoming action drama Dragon. While there has been no official confirmation yet, discussions are said to be underway between the two parties, according to a report by 123 Telugu. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Film details Everything we know about 'Dragon' Dragon is said to be Prashanth Neel's "biggest and most ambitious project ever; even bigger than his pan-India blockbusters Salaar and KGF." The film marks a reunion between Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and composer Ravi Basrur after their successful collaboration on KGF. Rukmini Vasanth will play the female lead in Dragon. She is also locked in for a pivotal role in Shetty's next, Kantara: Chapter 1.

Production update 'Dragon' to hit theaters on June 25, 2026 The production of Dragon officially began in March this year. The film's producers have already announced a theatrical release date of June 25, 2026. Initially, the first look was scheduled to be unveiled on Jr NTR's birthday on May 20, but was postponed to accommodate an announcement about War 2, another major project featuring the actor.