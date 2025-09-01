Confirmed! Rukmini Vasanth joins Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's next

Prasad said, "Rukmini Vasanth is the heroine in Kantara 2, and she is also working in NTR-Neel film. Additionally, she is also doing Toxic." While Kantara: Chapter 1 is led by Rishab Shetty , Toxic is headlined by pan-India superstar Yash and also stars Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani, among others.

Film details

'Dragon' to hit theaters on June 25, 2026

The film, which is currently in production, is expected to be released worldwide on June 25, 2026. It will be released in multiple languages. The tentative title Dragon has already created a buzz among fans, and the addition of Vasanth to the cast is sure to heighten their excitement. However, the makers have yet to announce her casting officially.