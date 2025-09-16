'Zootopia 2' gets release date, cast lineup revealed

There are fresh faces joining the fun—meet the Lynxley family, voiced by Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song. Fan favorites like Idris Elba (Chief Bogo) and Shakira (Gazelle) also return. Plus, new voices from Fortune Feimster and Quinta Brunson add to the mix.

'Zootopia's legacy continues to grow

The first Zootopia was a massive hit back in 2016, winning an Oscar and earning over $1 billion globally.

With a new Zootopia attraction opening at Disney's Animal Kingdom this November, there's plenty for fans to look forward to both on screen and in real life.