How Elsa became a role model for strength

Elsa, the Frozen franchise's beloved character, has become an illustrious icon of US cinema. From a misjudged princess to a commanding queen, her story has enchanted fans across the globe. Here's how Elsa's character has transformed over the years, and what this evolution says about storytelling and audience expectations. Let's take a look at some of the defining features of her evolution.

#1 'Frozen': A new kind of princess In Frozen, Elsa is not just a princess, but a game-changer. She is unlike the other princesses in fairy tales who get rescued by others. Elsa's story is one of self-discovery and empowerment. Her battle with identity and acceptance speaks to the audience, making her relatable to many. This move towards more complex characters is a welcome shift in animated films, and about time too!

#2 The impact of 'Let It Go' When it was released with the first Frozen film, Let It Go became an anthem of independence and self-acceptance. Its runaway success not only showed the importance of music in crafting character arcs and emotionally engaging audiences, but also how storytelling through music can elevate a film's impact far beyond its theatrical run. It added greatly to Elsa's legacy.

#3 Character development in 'Frozen II' In Frozen II, Elsa embarks on a new journey where she explores her past and learns the origins of her powers. This sequel takes a deeper look into themes like environmental responsibility and personal growth, building on the groundwork of the first film. By tackling such complex issues in an easily digestible narrative, Frozen II further cements Elsa's position as a symbol of strength and resilience.