'TMKOC': Disha Vakani won't return as Dayaben, confirms brother
What's the story
Disha Vakani, who played the beloved character Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has been absent from the show for over seven years. Her brother, Mayur Vakani, recently revealed that she won't be returning because she is busy with her children. He told Times of India, "Currently, she is playing the role of a mother in real life, and she is performing that role with full dedication."
Praise
'Disha has worked extremely hard'
Mayur, who plays Sundar in the show, also spoke about Disha's hard work and dedication. He said, "One thing I've realized is that when you perform with honesty and belief, God's blessings follow." "She truly is blessed, but along with that, she has also worked extremely hard." "That is why people have showered so much love on her as Daya," he added.
Show's evolution
Creator Asit Modi had confirmed her exit earlier
Disha went on maternity leave in 2018 and has not made a comeback since. Just a few months ago, TMKOC creator Asit Modi confirmed to News18 Showsha that she would not be returning. He explained, "It is difficult for her now (to return to the show). For women, life changes after marriage." Despite Disha's absence, TMKOC has been running successfully for 17 years and recently completed 4,500 episodes.