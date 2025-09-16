How Matilda became a beloved cinematic heroine
The illustrious journey of Matilda in US cinema is an interesting tale from literature to the silver screens. A much-loved children's book by Roald Dahl, Matilda has graced the screens in many formats, including film and stage. Each adaptation has its unique take and style, adding to the character's popularity. Here, we look at the various milestones of Matilda's cinematic journey in America.
The 1996 film adaptation
The 1996 film adaptation of Matilda, directed by Danny DeVito, was a watershed moment for the beloved character in US cinema. This adaptation preserved the whimsical yet engaging tone of Dahl's work, adding its own visual flair. The film introduced audiences to Mara Wilson as Matilda, whose performance was universally praised for capturing the character's intelligence and charm. Despite modest box office success initially, it developed a cult following over time.
Influence on family films
The influence of Matilda on family movies is undeniable, as it set an example of adapting children's literature with depth and humor. It showed that stories can be entertaining and thought-provoking at the same time without failing to impress the kids. This is what paved the way for later adaptations of children's books to movies, inspiring filmmakers to keep the narrative intact while catering to different age groups.
Musical adaptation success
Notably, in 2010, Matilda was adapted into a musical that premiered in London before heading to Broadway in 2013. The musical was critically acclaimed for its innovative storytelling and catchy music by Tim Minchin. Its success on stage emphasized Matilda's versatility as a character who could transcend media while keeping her core intact. The musical further cemented her place in popular culture.