Venus, Serena Williams launch podcast on X: All we know

Tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams have announced their entry into the world of podcasting with a new series titled Stockton Street. The first episode will be released on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. The show will feature biweekly episodes that delve into their lives, experiences, and sibling bond both on and off the court.

Title significance Significance of the podcast's name and 1st episode location The podcast is named after Stockton Street in Compton, California, where the Williams sisters grew up. This name pays homage to their humble beginnings and remarkable journey to becoming global tennis superstars. The first episode was filmed at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main venue for the US Open in New York City. This location holds special significance as Serena won six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles there, while Venus clinched two of her seven major singles trophies.

Podcast details What the sisters said about the show In an interview with PEOPLE, the sisters shared that they are excited to give listeners a glimpse into their relationship. Venus said, "A look inside of our relationship is among the biggest scoops." "There's a lot of things I realized I didn't know about her... We're so the same but also so different." Serena added that misconceptions about them will be explored in each episode.