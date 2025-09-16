Maruti's Victoris SUV aims to dethrone Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris SUV is slated to go on sale across India from September 22, 2025, and it's clear they're aiming straight for the Hyundai Creta's top spot in the mid-size SUV game.
With about 10,000 bookings already and a choice of 21 variants—including hybrid and CNG—Maruti's not holding back.
As Partho Banerjee from Maruti Suzuki put it, "Our aspiration is to become the market leader there," indicating their strong ambition in this segment.
Victoris priced between ₹10.15 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh
Victoris hits Arena showrooms on September 22, priced between ₹10.15 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
It'll go head-to-head with rivals like the Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq.
For context: Hyundai Creta is still leading with nearly 195,000 units sold in FY25, but Maruti is betting big that Victoris can shake things up.