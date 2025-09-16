Why Anurag Kashyap won't direct a Virat Kohli biopic

The prospect of a biopic on cricket sensation Virat Kohli has intrigued fans for a long time. However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has now said he won't be helming such a project. Speaking during the promotions of his upcoming film Nishaanchi, he said that while he admires Kohli, he would rather pick "a difficult subject" for a biopic.

Praise for Kohli Here's what the filmmaker said In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Kashyap said, "I don't know if I would want to because he's already a hero to many people, to many children." "If I have to do a biopic, I would choose a difficult subject, a person's life." "He is a very beautiful man. I know him personally, and he is a very authentic human being." "He is very emotional; he is an incredible person."

New project Meanwhile, here's more about 'Nishaanchi' Kashyap, known for movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Ugly, is now gearing up for the release of Nishaanchi. Set in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh, it stars Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as brothers Babloo and Dabloo, whose conflicting ideologies drive the story forward. Despite inevitable comparisons to Gangs of Wasseypur, Kashyap has maintained that Nishaanchi is a standalone narrative.