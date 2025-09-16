Bobby Deol gushes about 'Bads of Bollywood' director Aryan Khan
Bobby Deol, who stars in the upcoming Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has praised director Aryan Khan. Speaking to India Today, Deol said he was impressed with Khan's focus and passion. "His focus, his conviction, his obsession, his passion - it's impeccable," he said. The show also features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.
Deol, who has known Khan since childhood, said he was proud of his journey. He called Khan a "child who is a man," adding that the young director has a special gift which he has used to the best of his ability on their show. "He does not live in a dream world; he lives in the real world." "And I think that's the reason why he's so mature as a director," Deol said.
Deol also spoke about Khan's dedication to his craft. He said the director made them work very hard on set, but it ultimately brought out the best in them. "At certain moments we wondered, why were we doing so much? But as we kept going, we realized it brought out the best in us," he said. The series will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, September 18.