'Mirai' OTT release date is out

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The story follows a hero with a divine weapon, blending epic myth vibes with today's world.

Alongside Sajja, the cast includes Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Jayaram.

Released in eight languages (think Hindi to Tamil), "Mirai" is getting love for its visuals and action scenes—plus Gowra Hari's music adds extra punch.

TV fans can catch it soon too thanks to Star Maa picking up satellite rights.