'Mirai' OTT release date is out
Entertainment
Superhero flick "Mirai," starring Teja Sajja, is set to stream after hitting theaters this September.
Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, the film stands out for its creative mix of Indian mythology and modern storytelling.
Story, cast, and crew of the film
The story follows a hero with a divine weapon, blending epic myth vibes with today's world.
Alongside Sajja, the cast includes Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Jayaram.
Released in eight languages (think Hindi to Tamil), "Mirai" is getting love for its visuals and action scenes—plus Gowra Hari's music adds extra punch.
TV fans can catch it soon too thanks to Star Maa picking up satellite rights.