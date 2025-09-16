Google parent's market cap surpasses $3 trillion for first time

Google 's parent company, Alphabet Inc., has joined the elite club of companies with a market capitalization of over $3 trillion. The milestone was achieved on Monday as shares surged by up to 4.3% to reach a value of $251.22 per share, contributing to its overall market cap exceeding the coveted figure. The stock has skyrocketed over 70% since hitting an April low, adding some $1.2 trillion in value during that period.

Market performance Alphabet only behind NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple With this latest surge, Alphabet ($3.04 trillion) joins an exclusive group of companies with a market cap exceeding $3 trillion. The list includes tech giants NVIDIA ($4.32 trillion), Microsoft ($3.83 trillion), and Apple ($3.51 trillion). The recent jump in Alphabet's stock price was mainly driven by a long-awaited antitrust ruling that spared the search giant from some of the harshest penalties sought by regulators.

Market impact Citigroup raises price target on Alphabet stock The antitrust ruling came after Alphabet's Q2 earnings report, which showed a surge in demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) products. Citigroup analyst Ron Josey raised his price target on Alphabet's stock from $225 to $280, citing "an accelerated product development cycle that is beginning to emerge with greater Gemini adoption across both its Ads and Cloud businesses."