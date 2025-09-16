Google announces £5B AI investment in UK

Google 's parent company, Alphabet, has announced a massive £5 billion ($6.8 billion) investment in artificial intelligence (AI) in the United Kingdom . The investment will be used for infrastructure and scientific research over the next two years. The announcement comes just before US President Donald Trump 's state visit to the UK.

Expansion plans Investment to expand data center and fund AI research The investment by Alphabet will be used to expand a data center in Hertfordshire. It will be air-cooled instead of water-cooled, with heat captured and redeployed to heat schools and homes. Google has also signed a deal with Shell to provide "95% carbon-free energy" for its UK investments. Alphabet will even fund "pioneering" AI research in science and healthcare through its Google DeepMind operation. The total investment will help to create 8,250 jobs annually in the UK, per the company.

Strategic relationship 'Investment will advance science, social services' Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer at Alphabet and Google, emphasized the "profound opportunities in the UK" for their "pioneering work in advanced science." She also highlighted a special technology relationship between the US and UK. Porat said while there are risks to mitigate, there's also tremendous opportunity for economic growth, social services, and advancing science through this investment.