L&T's stock rises on ₹2,500cr nuclear power project order
Business
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) saw its stock climb 1.1% to ₹3,626 on September 16, 2024, after landing a big order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu.
The deal is valued between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore—a significant order for L&T.
Kudankulam project and other recent contracts
The Kudankulam project covers everything from installing nuclear reactors and turbine systems to setting up seawater lines and heavy-duty cranes. There's also work like painting, insulation, and site-wide testing.
Plus, just a day earlier, L&T announced another large contract: building a 156km high-speed track between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.