'The Witcher' S04 arrives in October: All we know
What's the story
Actor Liam Hemsworth is set to debut as Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of Netflix's hit series The Witcher. He officially replaces Henry Cavill, who played the role in the first three seasons. A new clip from the upcoming season shows Hemsworth fighting a wraith, giving viewers a taste of its darker tone. The fourth season will premiere on October 30, 2025.
Plot details
What to expect from 'The Witcher' S04
The fourth season of The Witcher will continue the story from where the third season left off. It will mark the beginning of the end for the fantasy epic, with a fifth season already confirmed as its final chapter. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has said that this new phase will see changes, but assured fans that the essence of The Witcher remains unchanged.
Fan reactions
Fans divided over Hemsworth's casting
While Netflix is hoping to keep the magic alive, fans are divided over the recasting. Many took to social media to express disappointment, saying it's hard to picture anyone else as Geralt. Others are excited about Hemsworth's performance. The new season also features Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a character with a mysterious past. Ciri (Freya Allan) returns with a new look, and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) remains central to the story. The show is based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski's books.
Twitter Post
'THEY LOOK THE SAME'
Convinced people just want to hate on the Witcher and this whole Henry situation gives them an excuse to— ؘ (@KirkwallN7) September 14, 2025
THEY LOOK THE SAME pic.twitter.com/cieM5wzLR9