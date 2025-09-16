Maruti Suzuki's Victoris to hit showrooms on September 22

Victoris vs Creta

The buzz is real—Victoris has already clocked 10,000 bookings (that's about 1,000 a day).

With 21 variants—including strong hybrid and CNG options—and a solid 5-star safety rating, it's clearly designed with young drivers in mind.

Maruti hopes this new launch helps them close the gap with Hyundai's Creta, which sold nearly two lakh units in FY25.