Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's Victoris to hit showrooms on September 22
Auto
Maruti Suzuki has announced the Victoris, their latest mid-size SUV, hoping to shake up a segment long ruled by Hyundai's Creta.
Priced from ₹10.5 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh, the Victoris officially hits showrooms on September 22, 2025.
Maruti is betting big on its huge ARENA network to catch the eye of GenZ buyers and expand its reach across India.
Victoris vs Creta
The buzz is real—Victoris has already clocked 10,000 bookings (that's about 1,000 a day).
With 21 variants—including strong hybrid and CNG options—and a solid 5-star safety rating, it's clearly designed with young drivers in mind.
Maruti hopes this new launch helps them close the gap with Hyundai's Creta, which sold nearly two lakh units in FY25.