Intelligent Energy's new hydrogen fuel cell system breaks records
Intelligent Energy has unveiled its IE-DRIVE HD fuel cell system, designed to give heavy-duty vehicles like trucks and busses a serious boost.
With 200kW of power, this modular tech breaks the old multi-stack record and is a hydrogen fuel cell system, making it flexible for different uses.
The IE-DRIVE HD is certification ready and easy to integrate thanks to its smart DC-DC converter.
While some big trucks still need even more power (think 298kW+), this launch is a solid leap toward cleaner, scalable zero-emission engines for the heavy vehicle world.
Unlike rivals claiming single-stack solutions, Intelligent Energy's multi-stack design tackles real-world challenges around power density and compliance.
The company isn't just eyeing trucks—this tech could show up in busses, trains, ships, or even off-road machines soon.