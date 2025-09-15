Next Article
Honda's retro kei car, N-One e:, is now all-electric
Auto
Honda just launched the N-One e:, a compact electric kei car based on their classic 1967 N360.
Priced at about $18,280 (JPY 2,699,400), it packs a 29.6-kWh battery for up to 295km of city-friendly range and stands out with its round headlights and easy-to-park size.
Highlights of the N-One e:
Built with recycled materials—including a front grille made from old bumpers—the N-One e: comes in two versions: the basic e:G (no fast-charging or touchscreen) and the upgraded e:L (about $21,660) with those extras plus aluminum wheels.
Both offer handy driver assists like adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance, while app connectivity lets you manage your car remotely.
Foldable rear seats and single-pedal driving add extra convenience for everyday use.