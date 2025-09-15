Honda's retro kei car, N-One e:, is now all-electric

Highlights of the N-One e:

Built with recycled materials—including a front grille made from old bumpers—the N-One e: comes in two versions: the basic e:G (no fast-charging or touchscreen) and the upgraded e:L (about $21,660) with those extras plus aluminum wheels.

Both offer handy driver assists like adaptive cruise control and collision avoidance, while app connectivity lets you manage your car remotely.

Foldable rear seats and single-pedal driving add extra convenience for everyday use.