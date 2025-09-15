Next Article
Abu Dhabi launches driverless delivery vehicle pilot
Abu Dhabi just launched its first pilot for autonomous delivery vehicles, aiming to make a quarter of all city trips smart and sustainable by 2040.
The move is part of the emirate's push for smarter mobility, with the very first license plate for a self-driving delivery vehicle issued in the emirate.
The move fits into the UAE's vision for a greener future
The pilot teams up local tech company Autogo and Emirates Post's EMX to run driverless deliveries, starting in Masdar City before expanding further.
Leaders say this will help cut traffic and emissions while making urban deliveries more efficient—plus, it fits right into the UAE's vision for a greener, more connected future.