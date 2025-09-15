Maruti Suzuki Victoris to debut on September 22: Details here

You'll get plenty of choices here: 21 variants and 10 colors (including some cool dual-tones).

Engine-wise, there's a 1462cc petrol (102hp), a strong hybrid with CVT gearbox, plus a CNG version for those looking to save on fuel.

The Victoris is set to compete with popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos.