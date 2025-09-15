Maruti Suzuki Victoris to debut on September 22: Details here
Maruti Suzuki recently announced its latest SUV, the Victoris, with sales commencing on September 22, 2025.
Starting at ₹10,49,900 (ex-showroom), the Victoris is already getting attention for its modern design and tech-forward features.
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, noted that the big draw is its flexible powertrain lineup, which includes Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, S-CNG, and Smart Hybrid options.
Competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos
You'll get plenty of choices here: 21 variants and 10 colors (including some cool dual-tones).
Engine-wise, there's a 1462cc petrol (102hp), a strong hybrid with CVT gearbox, plus a CNG version for those looking to save on fuel.
The Victoris is set to compete with popular SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, and Kia Seltos.