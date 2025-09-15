Aprilia's SR GT Replica 2025 scooter channels MotoGP vibes
Aprilia just dropped the SR GT Replica 2025, a sporty scooter channeling serious MotoGP vibes.
Recently launched, it rocks a matte black finish with bold purple and red graphics—mirroring the race bikes of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.
It's designed to look fast and feel fun, whether you're zipping through city streets or heading out for a longer ride.
Features of the sporty scooter
You can pick between two engine options: a peppy 125cc (15hp) or a punchier 174cc (17.4hp), both meeting Euro 5+ standards for cleaner rides.
The scooter stands out with red-accented wheels, petal-style brake disks, and grippy road tires.
Plus, long-travel suspension and wide handlebars mean it's built for comfort on both urban commutes and weekend adventures—all wrapped up in that unmistakable racing look.