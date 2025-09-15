Aprilia's SR GT Replica 2025 scooter channels MotoGP vibes

Features of the sporty scooter

You can pick between two engine options: a peppy 125cc (15hp) or a punchier 174cc (17.4hp), both meeting Euro 5+ standards for cleaner rides.

The scooter stands out with red-accented wheels, petal-style brake disks, and grippy road tires.

Plus, long-travel suspension and wide handlebars mean it's built for comfort on both urban commutes and weekend adventures—all wrapped up in that unmistakable racing look.