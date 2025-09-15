Taiga's electric watercraft is the greener alternative to jet ski
After filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, Canadian startup Taiga Motors is making a splashy comeback with the Orca WX3—a three-seat, fully electric personal watercraft (PWC).
Designed mainly for European tour operators, the WX3 promises a quiet ride and zero emissions, offering a greener twist on traditional Jet Skis.
The Orca WX3 packs a 120 kW (160hp) motor
The Orca WX3 packs a 120 kW (160hp) motor for instant torque and near-silent cruising.
You'll get up to two hours of mixed-use fun or about 80 minutes at full throttle. Fast charging tops up the battery in under half an hour.
The price? $23,999—aimed more at businesses than casual buyers, while its smaller sibling, the two-seat Orca P2, starts at $20,999.
Taiga aims to boost fast-charging spots for electric watersports
With an extended hull for better stability, the WX3 isn't just about clean energy—it's made for action.
Taiga, backed by the same investors as Aqua Superpower and Vita electric boats, is focusing on boosting fast-charging spots to support their aligned interests.
As demand grows for eco-friendly watersports options, this launch puts Taiga right back in the game.