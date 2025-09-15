Taiga's electric watercraft is the greener alternative to jet ski

The Orca WX3 packs a 120 kW (160hp) motor

The Orca WX3 packs a 120 kW (160hp) motor for instant torque and near-silent cruising.

You'll get up to two hours of mixed-use fun or about 80 minutes at full throttle. Fast charging tops up the battery in under half an hour.

The price? $23,999—aimed more at businesses than casual buyers, while its smaller sibling, the two-seat Orca P2, starts at $20,999.