Next Article
Suzuki and SkyDrive are bringing flying taxis to Japan
Auto
Suzuki is teaming up with Japanese startup SkyDrive to bring electric helicopter taxis (eVTOLs) to city skies.
The aim is to make eVTOL taxi rides available for public use in Japan.
At Expo 2025 in Osaka, SkyDrive showed off its eVTOL aircraft with test flights over the bay, drawing attention from big names like the Osaka Governor and top aviation officials.
The plan is to integrate these eVTOLs with regular transport
Production kicked off back in March 2025, with Suzuki's president on site for the first assembly.
While we don't know exact numbers yet, SkyDrive plans to expand both in Japan and abroad.
SkyDrive is hoping to partner with Osaka Metro to connect these flying taxis with regular city transport—think hopping from train straight into the sky.