India to become world's number 1 automobile industry soon: Gadkari
Auto
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has set a bold target: he wants India to become the world's number one automobile industry within five years.
Speaking at the International Value Summit 2025, he pointed out that the auto sector's value has shot up from ₹14 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore recently, and it's now a major source of jobs and GST revenue.
Gadkari emphasizes on need for stronger infrastructure
To make this happen, Gadkari says India needs stronger infrastructure and smarter project planning.
Logistics costs have already dropped from 16% to 10% of GDP, with a goal to reach just 9%.
He also pitched turning farmers into 'urjadata' (energy producers) by boosting the ethanol economy.