India to become world's number 1 automobile industry soon: Gadkari Auto Sep 15, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has set a bold target: he wants India to become the world's number one automobile industry within five years.

Speaking at the International Value Summit 2025, he pointed out that the auto sector's value has shot up from ₹14 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore recently, and it's now a major source of jobs and GST revenue.