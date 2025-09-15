Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India at ₹22.98 lakh

Adventure tourer packs Granturismo engine, offers 5 riding modes

The new Multistrada V4 packs a powerful 1,158cc Granturismo engine pushing out 170hp, plus five riding modes—including Enduro for off-roading.

There's a fuel-saving cylinder deactivation feature (up to 6% better efficiency), an Automatic Lowering Device for easier handling at low speeds, and it's future-ready with E20 fuel compatibility.

Maintenance is spaced out too—valve checks only every 60,000km—so you can focus more on riding than wrenching.