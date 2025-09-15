Ducati Multistrada V4 launched in India at ₹22.98 lakh
Ducati just rolled out the 2025 Multistrada V4 and V4 S in India, starting at ₹22.98 lakh.
These adventure tourers are all about mixing luxury with performance, and come loaded with Italian style and tech for long rides.
According to Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, this lineup is set to create a benchmark in the sport touring segment.
Adventure tourer packs Granturismo engine, offers 5 riding modes
The new Multistrada V4 packs a powerful 1,158cc Granturismo engine pushing out 170hp, plus five riding modes—including Enduro for off-roading.
There's a fuel-saving cylinder deactivation feature (up to 6% better efficiency), an Automatic Lowering Device for easier handling at low speeds, and it's future-ready with E20 fuel compatibility.
Maintenance is spaced out too—valve checks only every 60,000km—so you can focus more on riding than wrenching.