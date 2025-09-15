Maruti Suzuki Victoris bags 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP

Maruti Suzuki 's latest offering, the Victoris, has bagged a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP (GNCAP) crash test. The achievement comes shortly after its stellar performance in the Bharat NCAP crash test. With this feat, it becomes only the second Maruti Suzuki model to achieve such a high safety rating from GNCAP, following the Dzire sedan.

Performance details The SUV scored 33.72 points in crash tests The Maruti Suzuki Victoris scored an impressive 33.72 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection during the GNCAP crash test. It scored a near-perfect score of 15.807 out of 16 in the frontal offset test and a full score of 15.913/16 in the side impact test. The SUV also performed well for child occupant protection, scoring an overall rating of 41/49 points with perfect scores for dynamic tests and CRS installation.

Safety features Victoris comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS The Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes with a comprehensive safety kit as standard across all variants. It includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability control. The SUV also offers Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with curve speed adjustment, lane-keep assist, and high-beam assist, among others.