Maruti Suzuki Ertiga updated with rear spoiler, USB-C charging ports
Maruti Suzuki just updated the Ertiga MPV, rolling out some fresh design tweaks and tech upgrades right before the festive rush.
These updates are expected to help the Ertiga maintain its strong position as one of India's favorite family movers.
What else is new?
All variants now get a sporty rear spoiler with black inserts, plus extra USB-C ports for both second and third rows—handy for everyone's devices.
Second-row AC vents have shifted to the back of the center console, while third-row passengers get their own vents with adjustable blower speeds.
Engine options are unchanged: you still get a 1.5L petrol (102hp) or CNG (87hp), starting at ₹9.11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Fun fact: Ertiga was India's best-selling MPV in August 2025, moving 18,445 units!