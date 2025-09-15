Maruti Suzuki Ertiga updated with rear spoiler, USB-C charging ports

What else is new?

All variants now get a sporty rear spoiler with black inserts, plus extra USB-C ports for both second and third rows—handy for everyone's devices.

Second-row AC vents have shifted to the back of the center console, while third-row passengers get their own vents with adjustable blower speeds.

Engine options are unchanged: you still get a 1.5L petrol (102hp) or CNG (87hp), starting at ₹9.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Fun fact: Ertiga was India's best-selling MPV in August 2025, moving 18,445 units!