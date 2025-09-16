Ahaan, Aneet's 'Saiyaara' outperforms Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' on OTT debut
What's the story
Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film, Saiyaara, has made a remarkable entry into the digital space. Despite Saiyaara being Panday's debut film and Padda's first movie as the lead, it has garnered 5.5 million views in its first week on Netflix after release on September 12. According to viewership data from Ormax, Saiyaara has surpassed Rajinikanth's Coolie on OTT. Coolie premiered on Amazon Prime Video a day earlier and has reportedly attracted 4.7 million viewers.
Viewership comparison
'Saiyaara' v/s other recent releases
Saiyaara didn't just surpass Coolie in viewership numbers but also outperformed other recent OTT releases. The film beat Inspector Zende, a Netflix original starring Manoj Bajpayee, which raked in 2.5 million views, and Rajkummar Rao's Maalik, which got 2 million views on Prime Video. Saiyaara had already proven its box office potential with a July theatrical release that brought in massive returns.
Film synopsis
Story of 'Saiyaara'
Saiyaara tells the story of Krish, a passionate musician with a temper, and Vaani, a shy lyricist who battles against time after an unexpected medical diagnosis. Under Mohit Suri's direction, it has struck a chord with fans of new-age Bollywood romance, much like his 2013 hit Aashiqui 2 that launched the careers of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.