Ahaan, Aneet's 'Saiyaara' outperforms Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' on OTT debut

Newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film, Saiyaara, has made a remarkable entry into the digital space. Despite Saiyaara being Panday's debut film and Padda's first movie as the lead, it has garnered 5.5 million views in its first week on Netflix after release on September 12. According to viewership data from Ormax, Saiyaara has surpassed Rajinikanth's Coolie on OTT. Coolie premiered on Amazon Prime Video a day earlier and has reportedly attracted 4.7 million viewers.