'Saiyaara' gets an extended album with 2 new songs

The blockbuster film Saiyaara , starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has broken several records at the box office. Now, in response to overwhelming fan love and requests, YRF Music has released an Extended Album featuring two new songs and 16 Original Soundtrack (OST) instrumentals. The newly added songs are Saath Tu Chal Humsafar, composed by Sachet-Parampara, Mellow D, and Irshad Kamil, and Barbaad - Rock Version by The Rish.

Record-breaking success 'Saiyaara' soundtrack rules charts across platforms Since its release, the Saiyaara album has been a fan favorite, dominating charts across various platforms. It has reportedly garnered over 500 million streams on music streaming platforms and topped charts on Gaana Top 50, JioSaavn Top 50, Amazon Music Top 50, and Apple Music Top 100. The album also made it to Global Charts on YouTube in categories like Top Weekly Videos Hindi and Trending 20 India.

Global acclaim Title track sets records on its own The Saiyaara title track has reportedly achieved over 175 million streams on Spotify. It also topped Spotify's Viral 50 Global Charts and made it to Billboard Global 200 at #10 and Billboard Global Excl. US at #4. Moreover, it was the #4 track on Spotify's Global Top Songs Daily Chart, a first-of-its-kind milestone for an Indian track.