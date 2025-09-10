Next Article
'Only Murders in the Building' S05: Cast, plot, how to watch
"Only Murders in the Building" is back with Season 5, dropping on September 9, 2025.
This time, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are trying to solve the murder of doorman Lester—so expect more twists and laughs as they dive into another Arconia mystery.
New characters and fresh mysteries
Big names join the fun: Renee Zellweger plays Camila White, a billionaire tangled in the case; Christoph Waltz is Bash Steed, a tech mogul with secrets.
Logan Lerman arrives as young billionaire Jay Pflug; Keegan-Michael Key is Mayor Tillman dealing with scandal; Bobby Cannavale brings mobster vibes as Nicky Caccimelio.
Plus, Jermaine Fowler's Randall—the new head doorman—seems key to unlocking what really happened.