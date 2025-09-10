Sanjay Dutt's new restaurant serves global flavors in Bandra

The vibe is upscale but inviting

Solaire sits right in Mumbai's luxury and business hub, making it a go-to for both work lunches and hangouts.

The vibe is upscale but inviting, with plush seating and cool lighting.

Dutt teamed up with food entrepreneurs Ishaan Varma and Amit Lakhyani to bring fresh ideas to the table—including a full bar serving creative cocktails—so it's poised to become one of the city's most anticipated new launches.