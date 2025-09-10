Next Article
Sanjay Dutt's new restaurant serves global flavors in Bandra
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt just opened Solaire, a fine-dining restaurant at the Grand Hyatt in Bandra Kurla Complex.
The place is all about global flavors, with a menu mixing Asian, Indian, Mediterranean, and Chinese dishes—definitely not your average dinner out.
The vibe is upscale but inviting
Solaire sits right in Mumbai's luxury and business hub, making it a go-to for both work lunches and hangouts.
The vibe is upscale but inviting, with plush seating and cool lighting.
Dutt teamed up with food entrepreneurs Ishaan Varma and Amit Lakhyani to bring fresh ideas to the table—including a full bar serving creative cocktails—so it's poised to become one of the city's most anticipated new launches.