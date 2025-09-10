Next Article
Malaysian adaptation of 'Kaithi' gets teaser; film is 'Banduan'
Banduan, the Malaysian take on the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, recently dropped its official teaser.
Directed by Kroll Azry, the film sticks to that edge-of-your-seat, one-night thriller vibe.
The plot follows an ex-con hoping to see his daughter again—until he's pulled into a high-stakes drug raid with the police.
Film sticks to original's emotional core, adds Malaysian twist
The cast features Aaron Aziz, Rosyam Nor, Afdlin Shauki, Fadhli Masoot, and Abi Madyan. Music is handled by Sam CS (from the original) and Litia Ramachandran.
Producers say Banduan keeps Kaithi's emotional punch but adds a fresh Malaysian twist.
Distributed by Astro Shaw, it hits cinemas in Malaysia and worldwide on November 6, 2025.