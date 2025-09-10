Malaysian adaptation of 'Kaithi' gets teaser; film is 'Banduan' Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Banduan, the Malaysian take on the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, recently dropped its official teaser.

Directed by Kroll Azry, the film sticks to that edge-of-your-seat, one-night thriller vibe.

The plot follows an ex-con hoping to see his daughter again—until he's pulled into a high-stakes drug raid with the police.