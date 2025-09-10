Karisma, Rani Kapur challenge Sunjay's will in ₹30,000cr estate case

What's the ongoing legal battle all about?

Sunjay and Karisma's kids, Samaira and Kiaan, claim Priya forged the will just to control the inheritance—especially since it surfaced only in July. Their lawyer called out how last-minute its appearance was.

Priya insists the will is valid even if unregistered and points out that Samaira and Kiaan already got ₹1,900 crore from a family trust.

Meanwhile, Rani called the whole process "unholy," but says her main concern is separate from Karisma vs Priya.

The case is still ongoing with no clear ending yet.