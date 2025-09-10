Karisma, Rani Kapur challenge Sunjay's will in ₹30,000cr estate case
A huge family dispute has broken out after industrialist Sunjay Kapur's death, with his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and mother Rani Kapur challenging his recently revealed, unregistered will.
They suspect foul play over the ₹30,000 crore estate and have taken the matter to court.
The Delhi High Court also issued a directive for his wife Priya Kapur to disclose all asset details on Wednesday following a suit by ex-wife Karisma Kapoor.
What's the ongoing legal battle all about?
Sunjay and Karisma's kids, Samaira and Kiaan, claim Priya forged the will just to control the inheritance—especially since it surfaced only in July. Their lawyer called out how last-minute its appearance was.
Priya insists the will is valid even if unregistered and points out that Samaira and Kiaan already got ₹1,900 crore from a family trust.
Meanwhile, Rani called the whole process "unholy," but says her main concern is separate from Karisma vs Priya.
The case is still ongoing with no clear ending yet.