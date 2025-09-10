Next Article
Karisma's kids accuse Priya of forging dad Sunjay's will
Things have gotten tense in Sunjay Kapur's family after his passing, with a legal fight now brewing over his estate.
Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a petition accusing their stepmother Priya Sachdev of forging their father's will.
Meanwhile, Kapur's sister Mandhira claims board members from Sona Comstar pressured their mother into signing documents she didn't understand.
Safira has changed her surname to 'Kapur'
Adding to the drama, Priya Sachdev's daughter Safira has changed her surname to 'Kapur,' raising eyebrows about her inheritance rights.
With accusations flying and a legal petition filed in Delhi High Court this week, it's clear that settling Sunjay Kapur's estate is turning into a complicated family affair.