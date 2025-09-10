Karisma's kids accuse Priya of forging dad Sunjay's will Entertainment Sep 10, 2025

Things have gotten tense in Sunjay Kapur's family after his passing, with a legal fight now brewing over his estate.

Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a petition accusing their stepmother Priya Sachdev of forging their father's will.

Meanwhile, Kapur's sister Mandhira claims board members from Sona Comstar pressured their mother into signing documents she didn't understand.