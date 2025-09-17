LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Your Apple Watch can now warn you about slow chargers
Summarize
Your Apple Watch can now warn you about slow chargers
The feature is part of watchOS 26

Your Apple Watch can now warn you about slow chargers

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 17, 2025
08:00 pm
What's the story

Apple has introduced a new feature in the latest watchOS 26 update, which alerts users when their Apple Watch is being charged with a non-optimized charger. The feature is designed to improve the charging experience by informing users about potential improvements. If your Apple Watch detects a subpar charging experience, it will show a 'Slow Charger' message in the Battery section of Settings.

Feature explanation

Understanding the 'Slow Charger' warning

The 'Slow Charger' warning isn't an indication of a malfunctioning charger, but rather a suggestion that faster charging speeds can be achieved with a higher-wattage charger. The feature displays instances of slow charging in orange and fast charging speeds in green, making it easy for users to identify their current charging performance at a glance.

Charger advice

Recommendations for optimal charging experience

For the best charging experience, Apple recommends using a Type-C Power Delivery charger and the USB-C Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable that comes with the device. These recommendations are aimed at providing the fastest charging experience.