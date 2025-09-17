Your Apple Watch can now warn you about slow chargers
What's the story
Apple has introduced a new feature in the latest watchOS 26 update, which alerts users when their Apple Watch is being charged with a non-optimized charger. The feature is designed to improve the charging experience by informing users about potential improvements. If your Apple Watch detects a subpar charging experience, it will show a 'Slow Charger' message in the Battery section of Settings.
Feature explanation
Understanding the 'Slow Charger' warning
The 'Slow Charger' warning isn't an indication of a malfunctioning charger, but rather a suggestion that faster charging speeds can be achieved with a higher-wattage charger. The feature displays instances of slow charging in orange and fast charging speeds in green, making it easy for users to identify their current charging performance at a glance.
Charger advice
Recommendations for optimal charging experience
For the best charging experience, Apple recommends using a Type-C Power Delivery charger and the USB-C Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable that comes with the device. These recommendations are aimed at providing the fastest charging experience.