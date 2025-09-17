The feature is part of watchOS 26

Your Apple Watch can now warn you about slow chargers

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:00 pm Sep 17, 202508:00 pm

What's the story

Apple has introduced a new feature in the latest watchOS 26 update, which alerts users when their Apple Watch is being charged with a non-optimized charger. The feature is designed to improve the charging experience by informing users about potential improvements. If your Apple Watch detects a subpar charging experience, it will show a 'Slow Charger' message in the Battery section of Settings.