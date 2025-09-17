Apple's MacBook Pro may soon come with a touchscreen
What's the story
Apple may be working on a new MacBook Pro model with a touchscreen display, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said. The change is likely to be seen in OLED MacBook Pro models, which are expected to go into production by late 2026. These models will reportedly use "on-cell touch technology" for their touch panels.
Previous reports
Mark Gurman had hinted at touchscreen MacBooks too
Kuo's prediction comes after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had hinted at Apple's plans to make touchscreen MacBooks. Two years ago, Gurman had said the company might launch its first touch-panel Mac as part of a major update to the MacBook Pro lineup. He reiterated these speculations in June, predicting that future Macs will sport vibrant OLED displays with touch support.
User experience
Touchscreen could enhance productivity
The potential addition of a touchscreen interface on the MacBook Pro would be a major shift in Apple's design philosophy. Kuo thinks this move could enhance productivity for users in "certain scenarios." There is speculation about whether future touchscreen MacBook Pro models might support the Apple Pencil, though it remains to be seen if that would be too much for one device.