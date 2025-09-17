Apple's MacBook Pro may soon come with a touchscreen

Kuo's prediction comes after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had hinted at Apple's plans to make touchscreen MacBooks. Two years ago, Gurman had said the company might launch its first touch-panel Mac as part of a major update to the MacBook Pro lineup. He reiterated these speculations in June, predicting that future Macs will sport vibrant OLED displays with touch support.

User experience

Touchscreen could enhance productivity

The potential addition of a touchscreen interface on the MacBook Pro would be a major shift in Apple's design philosophy. Kuo thinks this move could enhance productivity for users in "certain scenarios." There is speculation about whether future touchscreen MacBook Pro models might support the Apple Pencil, though it remains to be seen if that would be too much for one device.